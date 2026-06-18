Two Bishnoi gang members held for firing outside Guru Randhawa gym

NEW DELHI: Two alleged members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested for allegedly firing outside at a gym purportedly linked to Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa in the Paschim Vihar area.

The accused have been identified as Arman (19) and Tushar alias Tashu alias Pinku (21), residents of Sonipat in Haryana. They are the shooters of gangster Anil Pandit of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang operating from the USA. Tushad had gone to Russia on a study visa.

A firing incident was reported around 4 am on June 11 outside the 24HS Fitness gym belonging to Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa in Paschim Vihar, said police officials. Two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at the gym. No injury to anybody was reported. Police found seven empty cartridges at the spot, a senior police officer said.

Later, on a social media post Anil Pandit of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the firing incident. He stated that the firing incident at the gym associated with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa was carried out by Anil Pandit USA, of the Lawrence Bishnoi group.