Two Bishnoi gang members held for firing outside Guru Randhawa gym

NEW DELHI: Two alleged members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested for allegedly firing outside at a gym purportedly linked to Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa in the Paschim Vihar area.
The accused have been identified as Arman (19) and Tushar alias Tashu alias Pinku (21), residents of Sonipat in Haryana. They are the shooters of gangster Anil Pandit of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang operating from the USA. Tushad had gone to Russia on a study visa.
A firing incident was reported around 4 am on June 11 outside the 24HS Fitness gym belonging to Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa in Paschim Vihar, said police officials. Two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at the gym. No injury to anybody was reported. Police found seven empty cartridges at the spot, a senior police officer said.
Later, on a social media post Anil Pandit of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the firing incident. He stated that the firing incident at the gym associated with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa was carried out by Anil Pandit USA, of the Lawrence Bishnoi group.
The post alleged that Randhawa was getting too close to Bollywood actor Salman Khan. He further claimed that they had previously warned Randhawa to stay away from Bollywood actor Salman Khan, whom they label as their enemy, the officer said.
During the investigation, police examined technical data, reconstructed the escape route of the assailants and traced their movements across a stretch of nearly 100 kilometres. Later, police identified the accused as Sahil, Sagar, Arman and Tushar.
On Monday, police apprehended Arman and Tushar from Bahadurgarh in Haryana. Both accused persons admit their involvement in the crime and were then arrested in the case, he said.
Arman is the cousin of shooters Sahil and Sagar. Tushar went to Russia in 2023 on a study visa and was working there with KFC. On May 31, he returned to Delhi from Russia and thereafter has been in contact with Sahil and Sagar since June 8. Further investigation is underway to nab the remaining accused.
Lawrence aide to be deported from Canada
The Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada of Canada has ordered deportation of Indian national Abhijeet Kingra. It ruled that he was a member of the Lawrance Bishnoi gang that has carried out the attack on the house of Punjabi singer AP Dhillon at the behest of the gang.