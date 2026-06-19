BJP to lead 30 of 32 House panels in Delhi Assembly

NEW DELHI: In a significant step, the Delhi Assembly has constituted 32 House committees for the legislative year 2026–27.

Discussing the significance of the government’s decision, the Secretariat said that the panels would play a critical role in strengthening the legislative process by ensuring rigorous oversight and structured deliberations on issues concerning public welfare. It also expressed confidence that the collective experience and expertise of the appointed members would significantly reinforce democratic accountability in the National Capital Territory.

Speaker Vijender Gupta will chair five House committees, while his deputy Mohan Singh Bisht will head three. The Delhi Assembly speaker will chair the business advisory, private members’ bills & resolutions, rules, general purposes, and library committees. Deputy Speaker Bisht will take care of the panels on government assurances, questions & references, and peace & harmony.

The youngest member of the House—BJP MLA from Rajinder Nagar Umang Bajaj (32)—will chair the department-related standing committee on education, which oversees education, training, art, culture and sports.

Opposition AAP legislators Gopal Rai and Pravesh Ratn will chair the committee on papers laid on the table and that on delegated legislation, respectively. The remaining panels will be headed by ruling BJP legislators. Both BJP and AAP MLAs have been accorded proportional representation across the committees. The 70-member Delhi Assembly comprises 48 BJP and 22 AAP MLAs.