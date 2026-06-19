BJP to lead 30 of 32 House panels in Delhi Assembly

NEW DELHI: In a significant step, the Delhi Assembly has constituted 32 House committees for the legislative year 2026–27.
Discussing the significance of the government’s decision, the Secretariat said that the panels would play a critical role in strengthening the legislative process by ensuring rigorous oversight and structured deliberations on issues concerning public welfare. It also expressed confidence that the collective experience and expertise of the appointed members would significantly reinforce democratic accountability in the National Capital Territory.
Speaker Vijender Gupta will chair five House committees, while his deputy Mohan Singh Bisht will head three. The Delhi Assembly speaker will chair the business advisory, private members’ bills & resolutions, rules, general purposes, and library committees. Deputy Speaker Bisht will take care of the panels on government assurances, questions & references, and peace & harmony.
The youngest member of the House—BJP MLA from Rajinder Nagar Umang Bajaj (32)—will chair the department-related standing committee on education, which oversees education, training, art, culture and sports.
Opposition AAP legislators Gopal Rai and Pravesh Ratn will chair the committee on papers laid on the table and that on delegated legislation, respectively. The remaining panels will be headed by ruling BJP legislators. Both BJP and AAP MLAs have been accorded proportional representation across the committees. The 70-member Delhi Assembly comprises 48 BJP and 22 AAP MLAs.
The committee of privileges will be chaired by BJP MLA Parduymn Singh Rajput. It will also include BJP legislators Abhay Kumar Verma, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Neeraj Basoya, Ravi Kant, Satish Upadhyay and Surya Prakash Khatri, along with AAP MLAs Ram Singh Netaji and Surendra Kumar.
The specialised House committee on violation of protocol norms and contemptuous behaviour by government officers with the MLAs will fall under BJP MLA and former minister Kailash Gahlot.
Further, the panel on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will function under the chairmanship of BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma.
Meanwhile, MLA Karnail Singh will chair the committee on the welfare of transgenders and Persons with Disabilities. The panel on issues related to unauthorised colonies will be headed by Kuldeep Solanki, while Deepak Chaudhary will chair the committee on the welfare of students and youth.
Speaker Gupta said these bodies would greatly strengthen the legislative process by facilitating rigorous oversight and structured deliberations on matters of public welfare. He also expressed hope that the committees would make meaningful recommendations and contribute significantly towards addressing the aspirations and concerns of the people of Delhi.