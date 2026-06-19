Delhi Cabinet likely to okay new EV policy next week

NEW DELHI: The Delhi electric vehicle (EV) policy 2.0 is likely to be placed before the Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for approval next week.

The draft of the new policy was placed in the public domain in April for stakeholders’ feedback. Incentivising hybrid vehicles under the policy is a sticky issue yet to be finalised by the authorities, a senior government officer said.

“The government wants to cover the hybrid vehicles under the subsidy scheme under the policy, but there is resistance from some quarters. It has, however, been noticed that subsidising hybrid vehicles has helped faster adoption of electric vehicles,” the officer said.

The policy draft recommends a 50% road tax waiver for hybrid vehicles priced up to Rs 30 lakh.