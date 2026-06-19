Delhi govt to fund treatment of Malviya Nagar fire hero

NEW DELHI: In a major relief for Rohit Mukhiya, a resident of Khidki Extension who sustained serious injuries while trying to save people trapped in the June 3 fire at Malviya Nagar, the Delhi government will bear all his medical expenses until he makes full recovery.

Lauding his courage, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday sanctioned an immediate ex-gratia assistance of Rs 5 lakh for him.

The CM also wrote a letter to Rohit, wishing him a speedy recovery and expressing her deep sympathies to him and his family during this difficult time.

On the directions of the Chief Minister, the District Magistrate (DM) of West Delhi visited Rohit’s residence, met his family, and handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance.

The DM assured the family that the Delhi government stands firmly with them during this challenging period and will extend all possible support related to Rohit’s treatment. In her letter, Gupta lauded the courage, sense of duty and compassion he displayed.