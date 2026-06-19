DU gains six places in QS global university rankings.

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi (DU) has further improved its position in the latest QS World University Rankings 2027 released on Thursday, reinforcing its reputation as one of India’s leading higher education institutions. According to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, DU secured the 322nd position globally, moving up six places from its 328th rank in the QS World University Rankings 2026.

The improvement reflects the university’s continued progress in academics, research, sustainability, and employability. DU achieved an overall score of 43.8, up from 42.6 last year. Among Indian universities, DU remains one of the strongest performers and continues to hold a prominent place in the country’s higher education landscape.

The QS World University Rankings 2027 evaluated 8,808 institutions worldwide, with 1,504 universities from 106 countries and territories making the final rankings. India recorded its highest-ever representation with 52 institutions included in the rankings. “DU emerged as one of the key contributors to India’s growing global academic presence,” said the V-C on Thursday.

A major highlight of DU’s performance was its improvement in Citations per Faculty, where its ranking rose from 403 to 318, indicating stronger research quality, visibility, and global impact. The university also made significant gains in Sustainability, climbing from 297 to 240, reflecting its commitment to environmental responsibility and social engagement. In Employer Reputation, DU improved from 319 to 304, showcasing the increasing recognition of its graduates among employers worldwide.