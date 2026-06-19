Ex-Agniveers to get 20% reservation in govt jobs, says Delhi L-G Sandhu

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday directed 20% reservation for former Agniveers in Group ‘C’ posts of police constables, firemen, forest guards, jail warders and wildlife guards.

He set a June 30 deadline for all departments to finalise the required processes and implement the necessary amendments to their respective Recruitment Rules.

Sandhu reviewed the strategy for extending reservation benefits to ex-Agniveers (retired short-service Army personnel) across government departments and agencies in Delhi at a meeting with the Chief Secretary, Rajeev Verma, Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and other senior officers.

The L-G has earmarked the quota to optimally harness these youths’ discipline and military training. It will be applicable across key operational departments, specifically covering the recruitment of police constables in Delhi Police, firemen in the Delhi Fire Service, jail warders in the Prison Department, and forest guards and wildlife guards in the Department of Environment, Forest & Wildlife.