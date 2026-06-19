Rs 8 lakh for a baby: Delhi Police bust inter-state child trafficking ring

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted an inter-state child trafficking syndicate operating across multiple states and arrested 13 people, including alleged traffickers, middlemen buyers and a hospital owner, in connection with it. Five infants have been rescued so far, an official said.

The operation began on June 5, when police conducted a decoy operation near RK Ashram Metro Station in Paharganj. Officers posing as prospective buyers caught three accused persons, Jyoti alias Kamlesh, Shalu and Lalit, who were allegedly attempting to sell an infant boy.

The cops rescued the infant and recovered Rs 20,000 paid as token money by the decoys. Following the rescue, an FIR was registered at the Paharganj police station under Sections 143(4), 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 81 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

According to the police, the sustained interrogation and technical investigation of the accused revealed that they were part of a larger organised inter-state child trafficking syndicate engaged in procuring infants from various sources and illegally selling them to childless couples for money.

Investigators found that the network operated across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. The infants were sourced through a chain of suppliers and mediators, transported across states and sold after forged documents were prepared to establish fake parentage.