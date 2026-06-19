Two new bridges planned over Yamuna in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The capital is set to get two more bridges over the Yamuna as the Delhi government looks to decongest city routes and improve access between north and south Delhi. Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Thursday said the first package of the elevated Ring Road has been approved by the government in a recent meeting.

Currently there are around 25 road and rail bridges over the Yamuna connecting the capital to East Delhi and NCR cities like Noida and Ghaziabad.

“The DPR (detailed project report) for the first phase under which Azadpur to Ashram areas will be covered has been approved. Two bridges will cross Yamuna at different locations providing signal-free roads for all users,” the minister said. Spanning 55 km, the project aims to enhance connectivity, decongest major intersections and promote sustainable urban transport through elevated corridors over the existing ring road, he further said.

As per the plan, the Azadpur Flyover-Hanuman Temple ISBT (9.5 km), Chandgi Ram Akhara-Majnu Ka Tilla (2.5 km) and Hanuman Temple ISBT-DND Flyover (11.5 km) corridors will be taken up on priority, the officials said. After completion, the elevated road will join the Azadpur flyover near Mukarba Chowk and the DND road.