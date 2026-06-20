700 families in Delhi slum fear eviction as BR Camp relocation threatens livelihoods

NEW DELHI: More than 700 slum-dwelling families living in BR Camp jhuggis near the Jaipur Polo Ground and Race Course area in Lutyens’ Delhi on Friday expressed concern over a demolition and relocation drive, stating that it will severely impact their livelihoods.

Residents said authorities have marked several structures and carried out demolition-related activity in recent days in compliance with a Delhi High Court order. The eviction exercise followed a single-judge order dated May 11.

According to the residents, the proposed relocation site at Savda Ghevra, nearly 45km away, would disconnect them from their current sources of livelihood. Many families are engaged in blue-collar and informal sector jobs in nearby areas, including locations close to the PM’s residence and surrounding diplomatic and administrative zones.

The demolition activity which started on Thursday reportedly triggered panic among residents who are still living in the settlement. Families have begun dismantling their homes, removing doors, windows, tin sheets and belongings in anticipation of forced eviction.

“We have been here since the British era, and now the authorities are asking us to leave. Our families have lived here for generations,” said resident Shaan Khan. Locals also alleged that locks are being broken and houses are being checked before demolition is carried out. They said around 300 families have already moved to Savda Ghevra, while others in the camp wait legal remedies.