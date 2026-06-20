CISF returns Rs 22.77 lakh lost valuables, reunites 69 children in Delhi Metro

NEW DELHI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has recovered and returned lost valuables worth more than Rs 22.77 lakh, reunited 69 missing children with their families, and intercepted five weapon-related security violations in the Delhi Metro during the first six months of this year.

The figures, released by the CISF’s Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) unit on Friday, highlight the force’s role in maintaining security across the Capital’s mass transit network while also assisting thousands of passengers through lost-and-found services, emergency response and humanitarian interventions.

According to operational data released by the CISF DMRC unit, its personnel intercepted five attempts to carry prohibited weapons into the Metro system since the beginning of the year. During routine security screening, CISF teams recovered four firearms and one round of live ammunition, preventing the items from entering the transit network.

The recoveries made by the security personnel included Rs 15.77 lakh in cash, a bank cheque worth Rs 7 lakh, and foreign currencies such as British pounds, Nepalese rupees, Singapore dollars and Indonesian rupiah. In addition, the forces found and returned a range of personal belongings, including gold jewellery, silver ornaments, 32 laptops, 68 mobile phones and nine watches. CISF personnel were also involved in humanitarian interventions.