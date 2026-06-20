Delhi CM recommends transfer of 74 doctors posted for long at Tihar, Mandoli jails for years

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has recommended the transfer of 74 doctors stationed at Tihar and Mandoli jails for long periods in a communication to Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu.
The transfer of 39 doctors serving in Tihar and Mandoli jails for five years or more has been proposed. The list includes both specialist doctors and general duty medical officers (GDMOs). Available official information indicates that several of these doctors have remained posted at the same location since 2014, with their tenure exceeding 11 years. The proposal also includes the deployment of around 35 other doctors as their replacement.
The recommendation has been made as part of efforts to strengthen the administrative framework of healthcare services and make human resource management more effective. The chief minister believes that regular human resource management and periodic reviews of postings can help improve the efficiency of healthcare services.
Gupta said that the Delhi government is continuously working to make various units of the health department more capable, responsive and focused on public welfare. She said that administrative reforms, balanced utilisation of resources and a culture of accountability are essential for strengthening the healthcare system. With this approach, the deployment of human resources across institutions is being reviewed, and corrective measures are being taken wherever required.
She further said that, in the same spirit, a large-scale restructuring of human resources was recently carried out in the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) under the Health and Family Welfare Department. As part of this exercise, more than 40 medical, paramedical and administrative officers and staff members were transferred. Experienced medical officers from various hospitals and healthcare institutions were also deployed to strengthen procurement, supply and administrative systems.
The recommendation to transfer doctors from Tihar and Mandoli jails is also part of this broader process of administrative reform and human resource management.