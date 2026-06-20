Delhi CM recommends transfer of 74 doctors posted for long at Tihar, Mandoli jails for years

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has recommended the transfer of 74 doctors stationed at Tihar and Mandoli jails for long periods in a communication to Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

The transfer of 39 doctors serving in Tihar and Mandoli jails for five years or more has been proposed. The list includes both specialist doctors and general duty medical officers (GDMOs). Available official information indicates that several of these doctors have remained posted at the same location since 2014, with their tenure exceeding 11 years. The proposal also includes the deployment of around 35 other doctors as their replacement.

The recommendation has been made as part of efforts to strengthen the administrative framework of healthcare services and make human resource management more effective. The chief minister believes that regular human resource management and periodic reviews of postings can help improve the efficiency of healthcare services.