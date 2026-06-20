Delhi LG Sandhu says AI can transform governance, improve civic services and efficiency

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu said on Friday that artificial intelligence has the potential to resolve complex coordination and efficiency challenges of the city’s administration.

Sandhu, addressing the national seminar on ‘AI for Good Governance’ at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, said, “As government systems become more data-rich, AI must be strategically harnessed for traffic management, infrastructure maintenance, environmental monitoring and prompt grievance redressal.”

“AI is actively shifting governance from being primarily ‘process-driven’ to increasingly ‘platform-driven’, building seamlessly upon India’s robust digital public infrastructure,” he added. Sandhu pointed out that AI presents unprecedented opportunities to transform governance from being merely platform-driven to intelligence-driven.

“For these systems to deliver meaningful outcomes, however, they must reflect India’s linguistic, cultural, and socio-economic diversity rather than reduce it to simplified models,” Sandhu said.

By leveraging these advanced capabilities, the administration aims to improve predictability, reduce systemic delays, and ensure the highly efficient use of civic resources, the statement added.

Emphasising a fundamentally human-centric approach, the L-G noted that AI systems must remain sensitive and serve the welfare of all citizens. He said that AI deployment in a diverse country like India cannot rely on uniform contexts designed elsewhere. Instead, must be intricately designed to address the deep linguistic, cultural, and socio-economic complexities of the nation.