Delhi notifies winter air plan with fuel curbs, parking hikes and BS-VI vehicle checks

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday notified a ‘Proactive Winter Air Quality Management Framework,’ outlining a series of pollution-control measures, including mandatory pollution under control (PUC) certificate checks for fuel purchases, restrictions on non-BS-VI commercial vehicles from outside Delhi, and higher parking charges during winter, in a bid to curb seasonal air pollution before air quality deteriorates.

As part of the anti-pollution strategy, the government has also mandated that only vehicles carrying a valid PUC certificate will be permitted to purchase fuel from petrol stations in Delhi. Authorities are yet to clarify the duration for which this restriction will remain in force in the city.

Announcing the measures, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi and not compliant with BS-VI emission norms will be barred from entering the city between November 1 this year till January 31, 2027. However, exemptions will be granted to CNG-powered vehicles, electric vehicles, emergency service vehicles and those engaged in government-related duties.

To discourage the excessive use of private vehicles and ease congestion during winter, parking charges at authorised parking facilities across the city will be doubled from November 1 till February 28, 2027.

The framework also includes several additional measures, such as staggered office timings, stricter controls on construction-related dust, a ban on the open burning of garbage and biomass, and advance planning to tackle seasonal air pollution in the hotspots.

The Chief Minister said the government had chosen to notify the measures several months before winter so that residents, businesses and transport operators could prepare in advance and avoid last-minute disruptions. The initiative forms part of Delhi’s broader effort to curb the severe air quality deterioration that typically accompanies the winter season.