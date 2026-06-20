Delhi Police busts cyber fraud mule account racket, three arrested from Delhi, UP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted a mule bank account racket being used to route money from cyber frauds and arrested three people from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in this regard, officials said on Friday.

This comes after an e-FIR was registered on the complaint by a resident of IP Extension who had been cheated in an online transaction fraud. In his complaint, the victim alleged that money was fraudulently withdrawn from his account and transferred to multiple bank accounts.

During the investigation, police traced the flow of funds through banking records, mobile numbers, KYC details and other digital evidence. Officials found that around Rs 72,000 of the defrauded amount had been transferred to a bank account belonging to Shivam Kumar, a resident of Muzaffarnagar. Further analysis showed that another Rs 49,900 had been credited to an account linked to Rajender Sharma, a resident of Tilak Nagar in Delhi.