Delhi Police restores Rs 3.59 lakh to cyber fraud victims through recovery module

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has facilitated the restoration of Rs 3.59 lakh to victims of online financial fraud through the ‘Money Restoration Module’ (MRM), a victim-centric system developed by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), officials said on Friday.

According to police, the amount was returned in 34 cyber fraud cases after the completion of verification and documentation procedures. A total of 70 requests were received from the I4C for processing under the module, which is designed to help victims recover funds that have been temporarily frozen or secured following cyber fraud complaints.

The MRM mechanism enables the restoration of lien amounts up to Rs 50,000 in eligible cases where banking intervention has blocked suspicious transactions. Once a case is flagged, the complainant is contacted and guided through the recovery process.

Officials said victims are required to visit the police station in person with supporting documents, including PAN card details and an indemnity bond executed on stamp paper, for verification before the funds can be released.

However, 22 cases could not be processed due to a lack of response from complainants.