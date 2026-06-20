Delhi teachers’ body opposes CCTV cameras inside JMC classrooms

NEW DELHI: The Indian National Teachers’ Congress (INTEC) on Friday wrote to the chairperson of Jesus and Mary College, University of Delhi, seeking intervention over the installation of CCTV cameras inside classrooms. The teachers’ body said the move raises concerns related to academic freedom and classroom autonomy.

In its letter to the college administration, INTEC said that classrooms are spaces meant to encourage critical thinking, open discussion and a free exchange of ideas, and that continuous surveillance could alter this academic environment. The association stated that the presence of cameras inside classrooms may affect the trust-based interaction between teachers and students.

The teachers’ body said that constant recording of lectures and classroom discussions could lead to anxiety and self-censorship among faculty members and students. It added that such conditions may impact the overall teaching-learning process and the ability of educators to engage freely in academic discourse.

While acknowledging the importance of campus safety, INTEC stated that these should not interfere with the core academic functions of higher education institutions. It cautioned that installing surveillance systems inside classrooms could set a dangerous precedent for the autonomy of teachers.

The association has requested the college’s governing body to direct the administration to remove CCTV cameras.