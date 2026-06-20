First women police station in Delhi, L-G says milestone

NEW DELHI: In a bid to strengthen women’s safety, Lieutenant Governor Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu inaugurated the capital’s first-ever dedicated Women Police Station (WPS) in Subzi Mandi, North District, on Thursday.

The newly established police station will exclusively handle cases involving crimes against women and children across North District, including cases of domestic violence, dowry harassment, sexual assault, molestation, stalking, rape and other related offences.

The station started functioning as a full-fledged police station from June 19, with the existing Crime Against Women Cell of North District subsumed under it. The lieutenant governor called the initiative a “significant milestone,” while adding that the true success of the station would not be measured by the number of cases investigated, but by the confidence it inspires among women and girls.

“A safe environment empowers women to participate fully in education, employment, entrepreneurship and public life,” Sandhu said. He added that ensuring women’s safety is a shared responsibility of both the law enforcement agencies and the society.

The station is designed as a women-and-child-friendly facility and will provide a supportive environment for complainants. Furthermore, it will be predominantly staffed by women police personnel who are trained to handle cases with sensitivity and professionalism.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha highlighted the force’s four-pronged strategy for women’s safety–prevention, protection, prompt investigation and participation.

He further pointed out that the Delhi Police has strengthened its women-centric initiatives through 116 Pink Booths, all-women PCR vans and self-defence training programmes that have reached over 3 million women and girls in the city.

Officials said the Women’s Police Station is expected to serve as a model for gender-sensitive and victim-centric policing in the capital.