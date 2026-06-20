Jamia sees 24 sexual harassment plaints in 3 years

NEW DELHI: An RTI response from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has revealed a rise in sexual harassment complaints over the past three years, even as the university maintains that no cases are pending before its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).
The data, accessed through an RTI filed by this correspondent seeking data for the past three years, adds to a growing body of disclosures from Central universities, including the University of Delhi and Jawaharlal Nehru University, pointing to contrasts in reporting patterns and raising concerns around accessibility and awareness of redressal mechanisms.
According to the reply from the JMI, Jamia received seven complaints each in 2023 and 2024, a number that rose to 11 in 2025, totaling up to 25 complaints in three years. The university confirmed that action had been taken in all cases, with “no pending” matters. However, it did not provide case-wise details, directing the applicant to its website for information on the structure of the grievance panel.
A contrast emerges when placed alongside RTI data from DU and JNU, reported by this paper earlier in April. DU had recorded just six complaints between 2023 and 2025, including two in 2023–24 and four in 2024–25. The action taken by the varsity ranged from expulsion to unconditional apologies, depending on the case.
In comparison, JNU had reported significantly higher numbers: 30 complaints in 2022-23, 15 in 2023–24, and 26 in 2024–25 totalling up to 71 complaints. Data further showed that 151 complaints were registered between 2017 and late 2024, peaking at 63 cases in 2018-19. The student representatives had attributed the gap to differences in institutional trust.
Quite a few cases of sexual harassment from educational institutions has surfaced over the years. In March 2025, a contractual assistant professor in Jamia’s Department of Political Science was terminated from his services following his arrest on sexual assault charges. Earlier, in July 2024, a professor was suspended from the Centre for Jawaharlal Nehru Studies after three research scholars had accused him of sexual harassment.