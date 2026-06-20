Jamia sees 24 sexual harassment plaints in 3 years

NEW DELHI: An RTI response from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has revealed a rise in sexual harassment complaints over the past three years, even as the university maintains that no cases are pending before its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

The data, accessed through an RTI filed by this correspondent seeking data for the past three years, adds to a growing body of disclosures from Central universities, including the University of Delhi and Jawaharlal Nehru University, pointing to contrasts in reporting patterns and raising concerns around accessibility and awareness of redressal mechanisms.

According to the reply from the JMI, Jamia received seven complaints each in 2023 and 2024, a number that rose to 11 in 2025, totaling up to 25 complaints in three years. The university confirmed that action had been taken in all cases, with “no pending” matters. However, it did not provide case-wise details, directing the applicant to its website for information on the structure of the grievance panel.