MCD to roll out zero-waste plan across nine Delhi hospitals to cut landfill burden

NEW DELHI: Civic hospitals are set to see a major boost in waste management as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is preparing to launch a zero-waste-to-landfill initiative across nine major healthcare facilities.

Zero waste to landfill is a waste management strategy that aims to eliminate the disposal of waste materials in landfills by recycling and reusing the waste products.

The civic body has just completed its baseline waste-management surveys at four of its hospitals and has identified pathways to strengthen segregation, resource recovery, composting and recycling systems within healthcare facilities.

As per data available on the Delhi government website, the capital city generates 13641.22 kg of biomedical waste per day. This comes from around 2070 healthcare establishments in the city.

Officials said, the project is being undertaken with technical support from a women-led non-profit organisation working in sustainable waste management. It aims to ensure that waste generated at hospitals is scientifically managed through source segregation, on-site processing of organic waste and recovery of recyclable material, thereby reducing burden on the landfill sites.

Speaking on this matter, a senior MCD official said, “The objective is to create a model that can be sustained and replicated. The surveys have helped identify hospital-specific requirements and the interventions needed to move towards a zero-waste-to-landfill framework.” The baseline surveys were conducted between April and May and covered Hindu Rao Hospital, Maharishi Valmiki Sankraman Rog Hospital (MVID), Mata Gujri Hospital and Swami Dayanand Hospital. Together, these facilities generate around 1,700 kg of solid waste every day, the survey revealed.

The assessment focused on waste generation patterns, existing infrastructure, manpower deployment, processing capacity and opportunities for improving segregation and resource recovery at the facilities, officials informed.