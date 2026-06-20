Refugee artists bring Afghan, Sudanese, Somali and Myanmar folktales to Delhi stage

Twenty-one-year-old Hamed left Afghanistan for Delhi in 2018. On Friday, he returned home—if only for 40 minutes.

At Alliance Française de Delhi, the first-time actor stepped into the role of Jaan, the hero of the Afghan folktale Tales of Mullah Mohammad Jaan, as part of The Night They Chose, a World Refugee Day production that brings together young forcibly displaced artists from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Somalia and Sudan.

Through folklore, music and dance, the play celebrates cultures often reduced to headlines of conflict.

Directed by Ritvik Mohan Bhagat, the production was presented in association with the Migration and Asylum Project (MAP), a legal aid centre that works on migration, gender and displacement, with a focus on making justice more accessible, particularly for women and girls from marginalised communities. The play draws on four traditional folktales—'Tales of Mullah Mohammad Jaan' from Afghanistan, 'The Father's Last Advice' from Myanmar, 'Coldiid and the Peaceful Warrior' from Somalia, and 'Fatana and the Ghoul' from Sudan.

"It gives you a sense of belonging—and those little instances where you get those flashbacks of life back at home," says Hamed. "When you've heard these stories since childhood and then you perform them yourself, it feels like meeting your superhero."