Crime history to bar employees from school duty in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government issued a comprehensive set of directions to schools aimed at strengthening child safety systems and ensuring strict compliance with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on campus.

The guidelines mandate the immediate removal of employees found involved in offences against children, along with compulsory reporting of any suspected sexual offence without waiting for internal inquiries. Failure to report such cases may attract legal action, including imprisonment of up to one year for school heads.

As part of the directive, schools have been instructed to establish child protection committees and review their existing safeguarding mechanisms. They must submit compliance reports, safety checklists and self-certification documents to district authorities within 15 days of the circular.

The Directorate of Education has warned that non-compliance will be dealt with strictly under the law, with joint inspection teams comprising education officials and police set to begin assessments from July.

The circular makes background verification mandatory for all teaching and non-teaching staff, contractual workers and any personnel associated with students. Employees are also required to submit affidavits declaring that they have no criminal history related to offences against children or violent crimes.