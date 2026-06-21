Delhi CM, L-G Union ministers to take part in Yoga Day events today

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranijit Singh Sandhu and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra will participate in Yoga Day celebrations at the Yamuna Sports Complex, while Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will join a programme at the Asola Bhatii Wildlife Sanctuary on Sunday, officials said on Saturday.

The event will also be attended by Environment Minister Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa, senior government officials, environmental experts, eminent citizens and local residents.

CMRekha Gupta said that yoga is an ancient cultural heritage of India that has shown the world a path towards health, balance and positive living.

Gupta said June 21 is observed as International Yoga Day, with millions participating in yoga sessions worldwide. “It is a matter of pride for every Indian that the country’s cultural heritage has received global recognition,” she said.

She added that the Delhi government is working with a commitment to ensuring healthy citizens, a clean environment and a greener Delhi. With this objective, this year’s International Yoga Day programme is being organised at the Asola Bhatii Wildlife Sanctuary, an ecologically significant area, carrying a strong message of nature and environmental conservation.

CM to inspect nursery as well

After the yoga session, the CM will inspect the Viksit Bharat Nursery developed and review various activities related to the cultivation of indigenous trees and plants.