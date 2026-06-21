Free bus travel, cooling zones for NEET set up in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Lakhs of students will appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on Sunday. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that while candidates will be allowed to travel free of cost on DTC buses, special cooling zones have also been set up outside all 97 examination centres for parents and family members.

Respecting the dreams of every student and the hopes of every parent is the responsibility of the government, she said, adding that the entire city is wishing success to every candidate appearing for the examination.

The CM said a total of 97 examination centres have been designated for the NEET examination in Delhi. Special cooling zones have been set up by the district administration near all these centres.

“This is the first time that special waiting arrangements have been made keeping in mind the comfort and convenience not only of students appearing for the examination but also of their parents and family members,” the Chief Minister said.

“The Delhi government has created cooling zones around the examination centres, where parents will have access to seating and resting facilities, along with clean drinking water, shikanji, ORS, tea and first-aid support. Comfortable waiting arrangements will be available for them outside the examination centres,” she said.