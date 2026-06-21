Man beaten to death at Shahdara railway station

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old man was beaten to death by fellow passengers while he was attempting to board the Yoga Express at Shahdara railway station in east Delhi on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place on Platform No. 3, where a quarrel broke out among passengers amid a rush to board the train. A video of the incident has been widely shared on social media, where the victim can be seen being beaten and eventually lying unconscious on the platform.

The information about the scuffle was received at the Old Delhi railway station police station, following which an investigating officer rushed to the spot.

The victim has been identified as Pankaj Dhama, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat. Preliminary investigation suggest that Dhama was assaulted with punches and kicks by co-passengers during the altercation.

Police said he was taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A medico-legal case has been registered and proceedings have been initiated under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said efforts are underway to identify and trace the persons involved in the assault. Police added that CCTV footage from the railway station is being examined and eyewitnesses are being questioned.