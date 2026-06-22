Chai, Confidence and Croissants

A glass of aam panna sits a few inches away from a tahini latte. Behind them, an Indian cricket jersey hangs against cobalt-blue walls. At In Good Co, the newest café in the M block market of Greater Kailash 2, the message is simple: being global no longer means pretending not to be Indian.

The crowd is an interesting mix of young people in their 20s eager to try the latest café on the block and a sizeable number of men in their late 40s and 50s who sit with the easy familiarity of long-time regulars.

The man behind it is Uday Pinali, COO of the Aditya Birla Group, venturing into hospitality with a café concept built not on intuition but on a year's worth of consumer research. Before the café came into existence, his team spoke to over a thousand people across cities, asking them what they actually wanted from a café and what they felt was missing.

‘India is global today’

"What we realised is that the consumer is far more rooted and they like being Indian than one would have imagined," Pinali says. "They are very self-assured, very confident. They are not really gazing towards the West as much as we think they do."

The insight sounds simple but has real implications for how In Good Co is built. The café refuses to force a choice between a cortado and a cutting chai, between a brioche sandwich and a patisserie. Both sit on the menu, freshly assembled on the premises, with equal confidence.

The question of whether a place is Indian or international, Pinali argues, is fast becoming irrelevant. "India is global today," he says. "They feel they are part of a global culture — just because of their exposure to Instagram, their travel, and so on." We are not afraid to be who we are. That's what I mean by unapologetic."