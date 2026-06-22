Delhi clears housing policy for 4 lakh slum families, sets 2025 eligibility cut-off

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has approved the Delhi Slum and JJ Cluster Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2026, setting January 1, 2025, as the eligibility cut-off date for rehabilitation benefits. The policy aims to improve living conditions for nearly four lakh families residing in Jhuggi-Jhopri (JJ) clusters through a combination of in-situ rehabilitation and selective relocation.

Announcing the policy on Sunday, Urban Development minister Ashish Sood said it would provide secure housing and better civic amenities, including schools, health centres, playgrounds and anganwadi centres. He said the initiative seeks to create a dignified living environment for young residents, enabling them to access better educational opportunities and contribute to the country’s development.

Calling the policy a major step towards building a “Viksit Rajdhani”, Sood said it aligns with the vision of a “Viksit Bharat” and promotes inclusive urban development. He added that fixing the cut-off date would bring clarity and relief to eligible beneficiaries.

Viksit Bharat

Urban Development minister said it aligns with the vision of a “Viksit Bharat” and promotes urban development.