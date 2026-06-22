Delhi CM, LG join Yoga Day events as thousands participate across the capital

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta marked International Yoga Day on Sunday by performing yoga asanas at separate locations, as Sandhu lauded women’s leadership in the movement.

Gupta joined Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and senior Delhi government officers at Neeli Jheel in Asola Bhati wildlife sanctuary.

Thousands of citizens, students, youth, women and senior citizens participated in Yoga Day events, promoting healthy living and community participation.

In a post on X, Sandhu said yoga has evolved into a global movement under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“I joined fellow participants in the yoga session. It was particularly heartening to witness women taking a leading role in this movement, while also seeing growing participation from senior citizens, for whom yoga serves as a powerful means to lead active, dignified and healthy lives,” the Lieutenant-Governor said.

Gupta said yoga is a priceless part of India’s cultural heritage and noted that International Yoga Day, proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations in 2014, has gained worldwide acceptance. She said yoga promotes balance between the body, mind and soul and has become a way of life for millions across the world.

Priceless part of India’s cultural heritage: CM

CM Gupta said yoga is a priceless part of India’s cultural heritage and noted that International Yoga Day, proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations in 2014, has gained worldwide acceptance. She said yoga promotes balance between the body, mind and soul.