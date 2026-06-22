Fire and drug ring: Delhi’s underbelly burning, unnoticed and unreported

In the age of digital politics, public discourse is increasingly dominated by a relentless cycle of political messaging, counter-messaging, and social media warfare. Vast sums of money are spent to amplify narratives that either glorify or vilify political parties and leaders.

Mainstream media, given the velocity of digital news cycles, frequently finds itself reacting to these trends or government handouts rather than setting the agenda. Lost amidst this cacophony is a far more disturbing reality, the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital.

Over the past few months, Delhi has witnessed a series of incidents that collectively point towards the environment of organized crime, narcotics trafficking, extortion networks, contract killings and transnational gang operations. Yet these developments have failed to generate the sustained public debate they deserve.

The Tughlaqabad Extension fire serves as the most chilling example of Delhi’s burning underbelly. Initially viewed as an unfortunate fire accident, investigations revealed a far darker story. The blaze that killed three innocent residents was allegedly orchestrated by Niranjan, a history-sheeter with a long record of violent crime and narcotics offences. The case exposed a nexus of drugs, organized crime and the exploitation of vulnerable youth.

If the Tughlaqabad incident revealed the local criminal ecosystem, the firing outside the 24 HS Fitness gym in Paschim Vihar exposed Delhi’s vulnerability to transnational gang networks. Investigators traced the attack to operatives linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, one of India’s most notorious criminal organizations.