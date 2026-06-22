Fire and drug ring: Delhi’s underbelly burning, unnoticed and unreported

In the age of digital politics, public discourse is increasingly dominated by a relentless cycle of political messaging, counter-messaging, and social media warfare. Vast sums of money are spent to amplify narratives that either glorify or vilify political parties and leaders.
Mainstream media, given the velocity of digital news cycles, frequently finds itself reacting to these trends or government handouts rather than setting the agenda. Lost amidst this cacophony is a far more disturbing reality, the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital.
Over the past few months, Delhi has witnessed a series of incidents that collectively point towards the environment of organized crime, narcotics trafficking, extortion networks, contract killings and transnational gang operations. Yet these developments have failed to generate the sustained public debate they deserve.
The Tughlaqabad Extension fire serves as the most chilling example of Delhi’s burning underbelly. Initially viewed as an unfortunate fire accident, investigations revealed a far darker story. The blaze that killed three innocent residents was allegedly orchestrated by Niranjan, a history-sheeter with a long record of violent crime and narcotics offences. The case exposed a nexus of drugs, organized crime and the exploitation of vulnerable youth.
If the Tughlaqabad incident revealed the local criminal ecosystem, the firing outside the 24 HS Fitness gym in Paschim Vihar exposed Delhi’s vulnerability to transnational gang networks. Investigators traced the attack to operatives linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, one of India’s most notorious criminal organizations.
The case demonstrated how gang leaders sitting abroad can direct operations within Delhi. Responsibility for the attack was allegedly claimed by Anil Pandit, a key Bishnoi associate believed to be operating from the United States. One of the arrested shooters had reportedly returned from Russia shortly before the attack.
The brazen murder of Rashid Ali in Northeast Delhi’s Nehru Vihar further highlights the normalization of violence. CCTV footage showed masked assailants arriving on a two-wheeler and firing multiple rounds at close range before fleeing. The attack occurred in a crowded locality, demonstrating an extraordinary level of confidence among criminals.
Equally disturbing are the seemingly unrelated incidents that together create a mosaic of lawlessness. A 17-year-old boy lost his life after confronting a group harassing a girl at an Amar Colony eatery. The assailants returned with a firearm and shot him at close range.
In another case, a prominent coaching institute director was kidnapped and forced to transfer nearly ₹1.89 crore while being held at gunpoint. Elsewhere, a dating-app trap led to the abduction of a man who was beaten, driven around Delhi and Gurugram for hours, and extorted of ₹7 lakhs.
These crimes are not random. They reveal criminal enterprises adapting to technology, exploiting digital platforms, leveraging financial systems, and identifying new methods of victimization. Gangs now operate through decentralized structures, recruit minors, coordinate across states, and use international connections to evade law enforcement. Social media platforms are employed not merely for communication but also for psychological warfare, intimidation, and public displays of power.
The scale and frequency of these incidents also raise uncomfortable questions about policing. Delhi Police remains one of the country’s largest and best-equipped forces. Yet the recurrence of gang-linked shootings, extortion rackets, narcotics networks, and targeted killings suggests that criminal elements continue to find operational space within the city. Arrests often occur after sensational crimes have already taken place. Investigative successes, while commendable, cannot substitute for preventive policing.
The issue is not merely one of manpower but of priorities. Public confidence is shaped less by the number of arrests made after a crime than by the perception that crime can be prevented before innocent lives are lost.
The tragedy is that while Delhi argues endlessly over politics, its criminal underworld appears to be evolving faster than the systems designed to contain it. Unless the city confronts this reality with urgency, the greatest threat to Delhi’s future may not come from political rivals but from the expanding ecosystem of organized crime operating beneath the surface.