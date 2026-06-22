Gurugram students arrested after road rage clash, car vandalised over not giving way

NEW DELHI: An argument between two college students and a man led to the arrest of the students following a road rage case in Gurugram. The accused allegedly assaulted the man and vandalised his car for not giving way between Sohna Road and Rajiv Chowk. The accused students have been identified as Parth and Paras, both aged 22 and studying BBA.

The duo, who were driving a Scorpio SUV, reportedly had an altercation with the man, following which they allegedly stopped his car and smashed the windowpanes. In addition to that, the driver alleged that he was beaten with sticks. A video of the incident that the man filmed from inside his car went viral.

Soon, the Gurugram Police took note. The two accused, both residents of Sector 48, were arrested and their car was seized. Currently, they are being questioned.