How to Smell Beautiful Naturally

Excessive perspiration and body odour can affect confidence and comfort, especially during hot and humid weather. While sweating is a natural process that helps regulate body temperature and eliminate toxins, unpleasant odour occurs when sweat mixes with bacteria on the skin. Fortunately, nature offers several effective remedies that can help keep the body fresh, clean, and pleasantly scented without relying on harsh chemicals. Try these:

Rose Water – Nature's Refreshing Toner

Pure rose water has natural antibacterial and mildly astringent properties that help refresh the skin and reduce bacterial growth responsible for body odour. Spritz chilled rose water under the arms, on the neck, and behind the knees after bathing for a cooling and deodorising effect.

How to use: Mix 100 ml rose water with 1 tablespoon witch hazel and store in a spray bottle. Use throughout the day for freshness.

Alum (Fitkari) - Traditional Indian Deodoriser

For centuries, alum has been used in Indian households as a natural deodorant. Its antibacterial properties help inhibit odour-causing bacteria while gently tightening pores.

How to use: After bathing, dampen a small alum crystal and lightly rub it under the arms. Allow it to dry naturally.

Sandalwood Powder

Sandalwood is renowned in Ayurveda for its cooling and fragrant properties. It helps absorb excess moisture while leaving the skin delicately scented.

Recipe:

2 tablespoons sandalwood powder

Rose water to make a paste

Apply to the underarms and feet for 10 minutes before rinsing.