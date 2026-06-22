Past in the present: Delhi’s lost heritage cries for revival

Delhi can be said to be as old as history itself, with every nook and corner of the city breathing a legacy lost in time. One can casually pass by a tomb and not know how many battles were fought to inherit that piece of land.

Dynasties after dynasties fancied Delhi, and each emperor left his mark etched in time—some of which now lie in neglect. From the Mahabharat to the Mughals to Mahatma Gandhi—City of Djinns has regenerated itself no matter how many times it was destroyed.

The centuries old broken heritage seeks repair as tombs gather dust and legendary parks have been reduced to resting spots.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to begin a phased restoration and preservation exercise for eight Grade I heritage structures, with conservation work expected to start next month. The Grade I category denotes monuments classified as being of the highest historical importance.

Lost legacy of Zamrudpur

As you drive through the manicured lanes of South Delhi, where bougainvillaea spill over gates and luxury bungalows demand a second glance, it is easy to believe the city is neatly composed, its past carefully curated. But then, without warning, a left turn breaks that illusion. The road narrows and fractures.

The road further gives way to a broken stretch dotted with cycle repair shops, a modest grocery store, and a small stall serving chapatis with aloo sabzi under an old peepal tree. The air changes. So does the rhythm. You are in Zamrudpur now—a part of posh South Delhi that feels like a pocket of rural Uttar Pradesh.