Barapullah Phase III nears finish line, both ends linked

NEW DELHI: For more than a decade, Barapullah Phase-III became synonymous with delays, missed deadlines and unanswered questions. What was originally expected to be completed in 2017 remained unfinished until 2026 due to land acquisition disputes, environmental clearances, technical challenges and prolonged administrative hurdles. The initial sanctioned budget for the Barapullah Phase 3 project was Rs 1,260.63 crore, which was approved in 2014 prior to construction.

Despite the challenges, on Monday evening, the story took a decisive turn. The final deck slab of the Barapullah Phase-III corridor was successfully cast, connecting both ends of the structure across the Yamuna River and bringing one of Delhi’s longest-pending infrastructure projects to completion. The project has crossed nearly 4.5 lakh cubic metres of concrete, with the final slab physically connecting both sides of the Yamuna

PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh visited the site and shared dinner with workers, engineers and staff members. He said the final slab marked the completion of a promise Delhi had awaited for over a decade.

The project’s journey has been far from easy. Approved in 2014 and initiated in 2015, it was originally targeted for completion in 2017. Instead, it became one of Delhi’s most delayed infrastructure projects, with setbacks ranging from a seven-year land acquisition dispute and environmental approvals to technical challenges associated with constructing a major bridge structure across the Yamuna floodplain.