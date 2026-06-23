Challenge to CAG notice to discoms premature: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed petitions against a government notice proposing a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit of BSES Discoms, saying that the challenge was premature.

The petitions filed by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) had challenged the notice issued by the Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD). Justice Tejas Karia said the communication challenged by the petitioners was only a show-cause notice and not a final decision. The judge said the notice merely granted the discoms an opportunity to submit their representations and participate in a hearing before any final decision on entrustment of audit was taken.

“It does not record any adverse finding against the petitioners warranting any interference on merits at this stage in the exercise of writ jurisdiction. The present petition is, therefore, premature,” the judge said. During the hearing, the GNCTD contended that consumers bear the burden of regulatory assets through tariffs and surcharges, and therefore an independent audit was necessary to examine the financial position of the distribution companies and ensure transparency and accountability.

The judge accepted the preliminary objection regarding maintainability and reiterated that writ courts ordinarily do not interfere at the stage of a show-cause notice.