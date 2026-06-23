Delhi govt hands Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to families of Saidulajab collapse, Malviya Nagar fire victims

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday met the families of victims of the Saidulajab building collapse and the Hauz Rani fire in Malviya Nagar at the Delhi Secretariat and handed an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 10 lakh to each bereaved family.

The CM stated that those responsible for these tragedies would not be spared, adding that the government is taking concrete steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future.

Gupta said that the loss of lives in the building collapse at Saidulajab and the fire tragedy in Hauz Rani can never be compensated for.

In the Saidulajab tragedy, several promising young people with dreams of a bright future lost their lives, while the Hauz Rani fire took away two generations from the same family.

Gupta told the bereaved families, “No government in the world and no amount of financial assistance can bring back a loved one. Human life is beyond value’. She added, “But in this difficult time, the Delhi government stands firmly with the affected families like a family of its own.”

Families say

The affected families raised concerns on administrative arrangements and emergency response systems, stressing the need for more effective and concrete measures to prevent such incidents.