Delhi MLA Kailash Gahlot's daughter Devina Gahlot tops in CUET-UG exam

NEW DELHI: Devina Gahlot, a student of Delhi Public School in Vasant Kunj, has bagged All India Rank No. 1 in the Common University Entrance Test –Undergraduate (CUET-UG) exam, the results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday.
Daughter of the BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot, she scored 1232.19 out of a total of 1250 marks. The second rank too was bagged by a Delhiite Saksham Goel (1230.82) while Udit Chaturvedi of Himachal Pradesh stood third with a score of 1207.21. Two more students from Delhi figured in the top 20 – Anumit Khartri (Rank 7) and Jayesh Gupta (Rank 17).
A total of 11,64,098 students appeared in the exam held between May 11 and June 7, which landed into controversy when 3,765 candidates could not take up their exam due to the technical glitches at different centres and had to take up the exam later.
Nine of the top 20 ranks were secured by students in North India while Kerala’s Alisha Maria Thomas is the best ranked in South India with the 18th rank and a score of 1180.91. Students from Delhi also figured among the top ranks in the social category and the Divyangjan categories.
Devina has been consistently good in academics. She is the topper at Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj. In the recent CBSE Class XII results she scored 99% after exam re-evaluation.
Speaking to TNIE, an overjoyed Devina said, “I had done my CUET-paper well and knew I would get a good rank, but never expected it would be Number One. I plan to pursue B.A English Honours at St Stephens or at Hindu College.”
Devina did not attend any special coaching and credits her school teachers for repeated revisions which made her very thorough in all subjects in Class XII. “I am also thankful to my family who did not put any kind of pressure on me when it came to any exam,” she added.
Delhi students also topped in the social category section with the top ten ranks in the Scheduled Caste category (Male) secured by Alex Hemam and Ankit Singh with scores of 1142.98 and 1137.11 respectively while Riya Bharti topped in the SC category (Female) by scoring 1171.46. In the Scheduled Tribe category (Male), Delhi’s Yatharth Kataria and Divyashu secured the 2nd and 3rd ranks. Among Divyangjan candidates, Parv madan (983.67) and Anavi Gupta (968.72) secured the 6th and 7th ranks.
Percentile topper:
The NTA said one candidate scored 100 percentile in four of the five subjects opted for, while 22 candidates achieved 100 percentile in three subjects. A total of 180 candidates scored 100 percentile in two subjects, and 3,214 candidates scored 100 percentile in one subject.
The percentile score measures a candidate’s performance relative to others.
CUET results are used by over 250 universities, including Central, State and private institutions, for undergraduate admissions.
The highest NTA score of 250 in a subject was recorded in Odia, Sanskrit, Accountancy, History and Psychology. This was followed by a Political Science candidate with 249.58 and a Geography candidate with 249.45.
English recorded the highest number of candidates, with 9,76,177 appearing for the exam. Hindi was the second highest with 1,70,773 candidates. The exam was also conducted in Bengali, Tamil, Assamese, Gujarati, Malayalam, Odia, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi, Punjabi and Kannada.