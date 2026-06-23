Delhi MLA Kailash Gahlot's daughter Devina Gahlot tops in CUET-UG exam

NEW DELHI: Devina Gahlot, a student of Delhi Public School in Vasant Kunj, has bagged All India Rank No. 1 in the Common University Entrance Test –Undergraduate (CUET-UG) exam, the results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday.

Daughter of the BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot, she scored 1232.19 out of a total of 1250 marks. The second rank too was bagged by a Delhiite Saksham Goel (1230.82) while Udit Chaturvedi of Himachal Pradesh stood third with a score of 1207.21. Two more students from Delhi figured in the top 20 – Anumit Khartri (Rank 7) and Jayesh Gupta (Rank 17).

A total of 11,64,098 students appeared in the exam held between May 11 and June 7, which landed into controversy when 3,765 candidates could not take up their exam due to the technical glitches at different centres and had to take up the exam later.

Nine of the top 20 ranks were secured by students in North India while Kerala’s Alisha Maria Thomas is the best ranked in South India with the 18th rank and a score of 1180.91. Students from Delhi also figured among the top ranks in the social category and the Divyangjan categories.