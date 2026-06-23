IIT Delhi to do 3D analysis of Saidulajab collapse site

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have reportedly sought assistance from IIT-Delhi to conduct a detailed structural study into the collapse of a five-storey building in Saidulajab, near Saket Metro Station in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area, an incident that claimed six lives and injured eight others on May 30.

The building, originally constructed as a four-storey structure around eight years ago, was undergoing expansion at the time of the tragedy. According to investigators, the owner and builders had planned to add two more floors. One additional floor had already been completed, while work on another was underway when the building collapsed.

The ground, first and third floors were occupied and operational, while the second floor had reportedly remained vacant for several months.

Sources said Delhi Police approached IIT-Delhi earlier this month to seek an expert assessment of the collapse.

A team of engineers has already inspected the site, and a second visit is expected before a final report is submitted. The study will include structural analysis, technical evaluations and 3D mapping to determine the precise reasons behind the collapse.

Preliminary findings suggest that the building’s basement may not have been designed to bear the additional load created by the construction of extra floors. Investigators are also examining whether recent excavation work in the basement, carried out to install a water tank, may have further weakened the structure.

Judicial custody

A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of ‘Flourish Stay’ hotel owner Lovkesh Bajaj, and others till July 6 in the Malviya Nagar hotel fire case which claimed over 20 lives. The court said that releasing the accused may hamper the probe.