Right plants for the right climate

One of the most common reasons gardens fail is: the wrong plant is placed in the wrong environment. A beautiful plant seen in a nursery or on social media may not necessarily thrive in every city or landscape. Climate—temperature, humidity, rainfall, and sunlight—plays a crucial role in determining whether a plant grows comfortably or struggles to survive.

Across India, climatic conditions vary dramatically. Understanding the differences helps gardeners and landscapers choose plants that naturally belong in their environment.

Understanding climate zones

Cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Kochi experience warm and humid conditions throughout the year due to their proximity to the sea. These environments favour tropical plants that enjoy moisture and warmth.

Cities like Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad fall within the tropical plateau climate. Temperatures here remain relatively moderate, making them suitable for a wide variety of ornamental plants.

Northern cities like Delhi, Jaipur, and Chandigarh experience very hot summers and cold winters. Plants here must tolerate extreme seasonal variations.