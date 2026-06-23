Severe dust storm triggers red alert across Delhi-NCR, light rain brings brief relief

A powerful dust storm swept across several parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday afternoon, triggering thunderstorms and prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for severe weather conditions.

The sudden weather change reduced visibility in several areas, including Chhatarpur, R.K. Puram, Kartavya Path, India Gate, Barakhamba Road and Maulana Azad Road in the national capital, while parts of Noida in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh also experienced dusty conditions.

The storm disrupted normal life in parts of the region and affected flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Airport authorities said adverse weather conditions had impacted flight movements and advised passengers to use the Delhi Metro and check with airlines for updated schedules.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 40°C and a minimum of 27°C, with humidity levels touching 73%.

The dust storm was followed by rain and thunderstorms, providing much-needed relief from the scorching temperatures and humid conditions that had persisted over the past several days.

(With inputs from ANI)