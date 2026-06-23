Shop okay in a day, factory licences in 15 days: Delhi govt fast-tracks 23 services

NEW DELHI: Aiming to strengthen public service delivery, the Delhi government has brought 23 new services under the Delhi Right of Citizen to Time-Bound Delivery of Services Act, 2011.

The government said the objective is to ensure that citizens and businesses receive services within a defined timeframe. Important approvals, licences, registrations and no objection certificates (NOCs) will now be delivered within stipulated timelines. This is expected to reduce unnecessary delays and the need for repeated visits to government offices.

Under the new framework, approval of factory plans by the Labour Department will be granted within 15 days, while registration under the Shops and Establishments Act will be completed within a single day.

The Delhi Jal Board will provide sewerage connections within 15 days, and the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation will issue film shooting permissions within 15 days.

In addition, applications related to electricity meters and connection agreements under the Energy Department will be processed within 60 days.

Registration of weighing and measuring instruments used in shops, industries and commercial establishments will be completed within 45 days. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee will issue authorisations within 15 days.

Within 60 days

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that among municipal services, registration of water sports and adventure sports operators and approvals for operating amusement parks will be issued within 60 days. NOCs from local bodies required for obtaining state licences for food businesses will be issued within 60 days.