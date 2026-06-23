Woman pillion rider dies after hired bike skids on Delhi's Shahdara flyover.

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old woman riding pillion on a bike taxi died after the two-wheeler skidded on the Delhi’s Shahdara flyover, police said. The deceased, identified as Neelam is a resident of Karawal Nagar and was on her way to work in the Jhilmil area when the accident occurred.

Police said they received information from GTB Hospital regarding the admission of a woman with multiple injuries.

During inquiry, it was found that Neelam had hired a motorcycle taxi to reach her workplace. However, the two-wheeler allegedly skidded on the Shahdara flyover, causing grievous injuries to her, the officer said. She was soon rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. A case has been registered against the rider, who has been apprehended.

Police are also examining CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the sequence of events that led to the accident.