CISF security operations at Delhi airport get ISO certification renewed till 2029

NEW DELHI: The security management systems implemented by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) have received renewed international certification for another three years.
The ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification for Security Operations was formally handed over by Navdeep Singh Heera, Chief Security Officer of Delhi International Airport Limited, to Babu Ram, IPS, DIG-cum-Chief Aerodrome Security Officer. The certification is valid from April 14, 2026, to April 13, 2029.
“The certification has been awarded by DNV (Det Norske Veritas), one of the world's leading independent certification bodies, following a comprehensive audit and assessment of the security management systems implemented by CISF at India's busiest airport,” a CISF release said.
The certification covers all three terminals of Delhi airport, along with cargo and operational areas.
“The latest certification follows a rigorous recertification exercise upon completion of the previous certification cycle. The successful renewal demonstrates not only sustained compliance with international quality standards but also continuous improvement in security management practices amid growing passenger volumes and evolving security challenges,” the CISF said.
Speaking on the occasion, Babu Ram said, “The renewed ISO certification reflects the Force's unwavering commitment to maintaining a "zero-error" security environment while ensuring seamless passenger experience.”
CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan said, “In an environment where aviation security challenges are constantly evolving, maintaining internationally recognized quality standards requires sustained effort, innovation, and commitment.”
The CISF said several passenger-friendly and security initiatives contributed to the achievement. These include the direct return of lost items such as passports, wallets and mobile phones to passengers before departure.
“Additionally, the Airport Security Control Centre (ASCC) and social media monitoring systems ensure timely response to passenger queries and dissemination of travel advisories,” the CISF said.
Other initiatives include Digi Yatra, automated tray retrieval systems integrated with dual-view X-ray baggage inspection systems, and computer tomography explosive detection systems.
Under the dedicated “DISHA” training programme, CISF personnel undergo training in behaviour management, customer service and conflict resolution.
The CISF said security arrangements at Delhi airport have also been rated highly on passenger parameters such as staff courtesy, screening standards, waiting time and overall sense of safety.