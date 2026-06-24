CISF security operations at Delhi airport get ISO certification renewed till 2029

NEW DELHI: The security management systems implemented by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) have received renewed international certification for another three years.

The ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification for Security Operations was formally handed over by Navdeep Singh Heera, Chief Security Officer of Delhi International Airport Limited, to Babu Ram, IPS, DIG-cum-Chief Aerodrome Security Officer. The certification is valid from April 14, 2026, to April 13, 2029.

“The certification has been awarded by DNV (Det Norske Veritas), one of the world's leading independent certification bodies, following a comprehensive audit and assessment of the security management systems implemented by CISF at India's busiest airport,” a CISF release said.

The certification covers all three terminals of Delhi airport, along with cargo and operational areas.

“The latest certification follows a rigorous recertification exercise upon completion of the previous certification cycle. The successful renewal demonstrates not only sustained compliance with international quality standards but also continuous improvement in security management practices amid growing passenger volumes and evolving security challenges,” the CISF said.