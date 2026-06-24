Delhi approves health scheme for construction workers, to cover nearly 10 lakh people

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday granted approval to the ‘Delhi Building and Construction Workers Health Scheme’ for the health protection of registered building and construction workers and their families in the city.

The scheme is expected to benefit around 2.70 lakh registered construction workers and their families, covering nearly 10 lakh people.

Besides annual health check-ups for workers and their families, a range of medical services will be provided free of cost. The entire treatment process will be cashless, ensuring that workers and their families do not have to bear any financial burden.

“Construction workers are the foundation of the capital’s development and strengthening their health and social security remains a key priority of the government. It is with this objective that the Cabinet has approved this important health scheme,” the CM said.

Under the scheme, registered construction workers and their eligible family members, including spouses, children and parents, will receive free and quality healthcare services through empanelled hospitals and mobile health units.

Each registered worker will be entitled to treatment of up to `2 lakh at empanelled hospitals, while the limit for a family will be up to `10 lakh. The entire treatment process will be cashless, eliminating any financial burden on workers and their families.