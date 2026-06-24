Delhi approves slum rehabilitation benefits for clusters set up till 2025, to aid 20 lakh people

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has announced that residents of all eligible slum clusters established in Delhi up to January 1, 2025, will be entitled to rehabilitation benefits. The government said the decision will pave the way for permanent and dignified housing for 4 to 5 lakh families or nearly 20 lakh people, living in JJ clusters across the national capital.

The decision on slum rehabilitation was taken at the 36th Board Meeting of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday. The decision is in line with the outcomes of a recent high-level review meeting chaired by Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah and the provisions of the Delhi Slum and JJ Cluster Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy 2026.

The CM said that efforts have been made to provide the poor with dignified living conditions, better housing and essential amenities. In Delhi as well, the government is working swiftly to rehabilitate slum residents in line with the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ and the commitment of ‘Har Gareeb Ko Pakka Ghar.’ She said the decision is not merely about providing houses, but is an important step towards ensuring a safe, dignified and better life for lakhs of families.