Delhi CM orders corruption probe against health officials over medicine procurement allegations

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a corruption probe against two senior Delhi Health Department officers over alleged irregularities in the procurement of medicines and other medical supplies for government hospitals.

Taking the allegations seriously, Gupta has ordered an inquiry under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, into complaints against Dr Vatsala Aggarwal and Deputy Controller of Accounts Neeraj Chopra linked to the procurement process.

The recommendation stems from complaints alleging financial and administrative irregularities in the procurement of medicines, surgical items and medical equipment by the CPA functioning under the Directorate of Health Services.

CM Gupta directed that the inquiry be conducted in a fair, impartial and transparent manner. She has also said that anyone found guilty after due process of law would face strict action in accordance with legal provisions. Officials had alleged serious irregularities in the tendering process for procurement, claiming corruption and losses to the state exchequer.