Delhi HC bars coercive action against lawyer over car sold but linked to alleged offence

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed police not to take any coercive action against a lawyer in relation to alleged illegal use of his car that he had sold to a used-car dealer in 2023.

Justice Madhu Jain issued notice to the Centre, Delhi Police and the pre-owned car dealer platform on the petition filed by Shankar Kumar Jha, and asked them to file their replies within four weeks.

In his petition, Jha claimed that even after his car was sold through Spinny, it was not transferred in the purchaser’s name despite repeated reminders, and earlier this month, he received a notice from the police in relation to an FIR involving the use of the vehicle for committing offences under the excise law.

The judge noted the submission and said, “In the meanwhile, the respondents are restrained from taking any coercive action in relation to the use of the vehicle against the petitioner till the next date of hearing.”

The judge passed the order on June 19, and directed the respondents to file their response by August 10, when the court will further hear the matter. Jha told the court that the inaction of the authorities as well as the illegal and irresponsible conduct of the car dealer has exposed him to serious legal proceedings even though he had sold his car.