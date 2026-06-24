ED raids Delhi businessman, others in Mundra port drug seizure case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out raids at five premises across Delhi linked to businessman Harpreet Singh Talwar and his associates as part of a money laundering probe into the 2021 Mundra port drugs haul case, officials said.

Talwar, who runs popular nightclubs in Delhi, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in August 2022 and was recently released on bail granted by the Gujarat High Court.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered a money laundering case in 2021, and the latest searches are being conducted based on new inputs, including allegations that narcotics trafficking proceeds were invested in some Delhi nightclubs.

In one of the largest drug seizures globally, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 2,988.21 kg of Afghan-origin heroin from Mundra port in Gujarat’s Kutch district in September 2021. The consignment, valued at around Rs 21,000 crore in the international illegal drugs market, had arrived via Iran disguised as semi-processed talc stones.