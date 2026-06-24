Health check for 44 ageing flyovers of Delhi

NEW DELHI: Aiming to ensure public safety, the Delhi government has begun a comprehensive structural audit of 44 flyovers that have been in use for over 15 years and carry lakhs of commuters every day.
Of the more than 100 flyovers in the national capital, around 75% are over a decade-old, with some dating back to the 1990s. Officials said structural audits should be conducted every five years. Flyovers older than 15 years will now undergo detailed inspections to assess their condition and safety.
The Public Works Department will test the safety of flyovers located along some of the city’s busiest traffic corridors. In the first phase, the PWD has sanctioned `11 crore for the exercise. A consultant will soon be appointed to conduct the assessment in phases.
Oldest structures, especially those built before 2000, will be repaired first as they require immediate attention. The auditing and repair work is expected to be completed over the next three years, with seven to eight flyover stretches repaired and rehabilitated annually.
Among the flyovers likely to be repaired this year is the Shadipur flyover, the city’s first modern flyover, which was opened to traffic in February 1971. Repairs to Zakhira flyover, also built in the 1970s, as well as the Raja Garden, Seelampur, Peeragarhi, IIT and Modi Mill flyovers, and the Barapullah Nullah culvert, are also expected to begin in 2026.
Sources said periodic repair, rehabilitation and maintenance of reinforced cement concrete structures are essential to ensure the safety, functionality and longevity of key transport infrastructure.
Subjected to constant stress from heavy traffic, weather conditions and environmental factors, these structures naturally experience wear and deterioration over time, officials said.
75% of flyovers very old
Of the more than 100 flyovers, 75% are over a decade-old, with some dating back to the 1990s. Structural audits should be conducted every five yrs. Flyovers older than 15 years will now undergo inspections.
Rs 11 crore okayed for audit
PWD will test the safety of flyovers and has sanctioned `11 crore for the audit in the first phase. Structures, especially those built before 2000, will be repaired first.