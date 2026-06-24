Health check for 44 ageing flyovers of Delhi

NEW DELHI: Aiming to ensure public safety, the Delhi government has begun a comprehensive structural audit of 44 flyovers that have been in use for over 15 years and carry lakhs of commuters every day.

Of the more than 100 flyovers in the national capital, around 75% are over a decade-old, with some dating back to the 1990s. Officials said structural audits should be conducted every five years. Flyovers older than 15 years will now undergo detailed inspections to assess their condition and safety.

The Public Works Department will test the safety of flyovers located along some of the city’s busiest traffic corridors. In the first phase, the PWD has sanctioned `11 crore for the exercise. A consultant will soon be appointed to conduct the assessment in phases.

Oldest structures, especially those built before 2000, will be repaired first as they require immediate attention. The auditing and repair work is expected to be completed over the next three years, with seven to eight flyover stretches repaired and rehabilitated annually.