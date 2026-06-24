Navjeevan Vihar’s zero-waste success gets Delhi LG push for replication across colonies

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday visited Navjeevan Vihar to review the ‘Zero Waste Colony’ model, according to an official statement. During the visit, the L-G inspected the colony’s Reduce-Reuse-Recycle (RRR) Centre, decentralised aerobic composting units, strict source-segregation mechanisms, and rainwater harvesting system, the statement said.

Terming it one of the best practices in Delhi, the L-G commended the exemplary community-driven initiative for demonstrating how collective civic responsibility can create a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable urban environment.

Highlighting the urgent need to scale this success, the L-G directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to actively encourage and support other Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to adopt this self-sustaining model, the statement said.

To ensure equitable development, he instructed the MCD to explore dedicated funding mechanisms to replicate such decentralised zero-waste and composting projects in less affluent colonies.

The L-G also directed that Corporate Social Responsibility funding should be systematically tapped to build the necessary infrastructure, such as Aerobins and RRR centres, in these areas.