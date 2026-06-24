Navjeevan Vihar’s zero-waste success gets Delhi LG push for replication across colonies

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday visited Navjeevan Vihar to review the ‘Zero Waste Colony’ model, according to an official statement. During the visit, the L-G inspected the colony’s Reduce-Reuse-Recycle (RRR) Centre, decentralised aerobic composting units, strict source-segregation mechanisms, and rainwater harvesting system, the statement said.
Terming it one of the best practices in Delhi, the L-G commended the exemplary community-driven initiative for demonstrating how collective civic responsibility can create a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable urban environment.
Highlighting the urgent need to scale this success, the L-G directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to actively encourage and support other Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to adopt this self-sustaining model, the statement said.
To ensure equitable development, he instructed the MCD to explore dedicated funding mechanisms to replicate such decentralised zero-waste and composting projects in less affluent colonies.
The L-G also directed that Corporate Social Responsibility funding should be systematically tapped to build the necessary infrastructure, such as Aerobins and RRR centres, in these areas.
Emphasising the need for a behavioural shift in the capital, the L-G said,”Government agencies cannot achieve sustainable waste management without active public contribution and a deep sense of ownership among citizens.”
He stressed the importance of team spirit, noting that the journey from waste to wealth begins at home. Remarking that there is no need to look at other cities or nations for solutions when such best practices are emerging from our own people, the L-G urged RWAs across Delhi to prioritise source segregation at the household level.
The L-G highly appreciated the dedicated efforts of the RWA and the local residents. He noted with satisfaction that under community leadership, the colony has sustained this decentralised model for nearly eight years, successfully diverting over 10 lakh kilograms of waste from Delhi’s overburdened landfill sites.
CSR funding should be systematically tapped
Terming it one of the best practices in Delhi, the L-G commended the exemplary community-driven initiative for demonstrating how collective civic responsibility can create a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable urban environment. The L-G also directed that Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) funding should be systematically tapped to build the necessary infrastructure, such as Aerobins and RRR centres.