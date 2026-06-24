‘Widows need not just livelihood, but respect'

NEW DELHI: Laxmi Puri, former Assistant Secretary-General at the United Nations and the former Deputy Executive Director of UN Women, on Tuesday said that we need to create a society where a woman is not punished simply for outliving her husband.

Puri was speaking at an event to mark the 16th United Nations International Widows Day at British Council here, organised by The Loomba Foundation, in association with CII Foundation and Sulabh International Social Service Organisation.

Puri claimed that it was a misplaced notion that the wrong customs come from ‘Shastras’. “We hear about wrong customs and say that this is what is written in Shastras. But when we go back to the Vedas and Shashtras, they are, in fact, empowering. We need to spread this message in society,” she said.

She added that widows not only needed livelihood but also respect. “They have done a lot. Let widows not be pitied, but protected,” Puri said.

Nitya Pathak, Executive Convener of Sulabh International, highlighted grassroots initiatives supporting widows across communities.

Also speaking at the occasion, Sanjeev Khanna, Co-founder and Chairman of GS Dallas Group and Patron of the Loomba Foundation, said that the economic assistance alone cannot solve the problem and social stigma also needs to go.