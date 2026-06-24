‘Widows need not just livelihood, but respect'

NEW DELHI: Laxmi Puri, former Assistant Secretary-General at the United Nations and the former Deputy Executive Director of UN Women, on Tuesday said that we need to create a society where a woman is not punished simply for outliving her husband.
Puri was speaking at an event to mark the 16th United Nations International Widows Day at British Council here, organised by The Loomba Foundation, in association with CII Foundation and Sulabh International Social Service Organisation.
Puri claimed that it was a misplaced notion that the wrong customs come from ‘Shastras’. “We hear about wrong customs and say that this is what is written in Shastras. But when we go back to the Vedas and Shashtras, they are, in fact, empowering. We need to spread this message in society,” she said.
She added that widows not only needed livelihood but also respect. “They have done a lot. Let widows not be pitied, but protected,” Puri said.
Nitya Pathak, Executive Convener of Sulabh International, highlighted grassroots initiatives supporting widows across communities.
Also speaking at the occasion, Sanjeev Khanna, Co-founder and Chairman of GS Dallas Group and Patron of the Loomba Foundation, said that the economic assistance alone cannot solve the problem and social stigma also needs to go.
“Please start with no discrimination at marriage and other social events, where married women are given more importance,” he said. He highlighted that there are 46 million widows in India alone, and said that while progress has taken place, they continue to face hardships.
Lt Gen Ranjeet Singh, DG DC&W, Adjutant General Branch, Indian Army, also speaking at the occasion, said that by looking after widows, we are actually looking after the men who respond to the call of duty and go to fight the war.
“When an army man goes to fight the war, he takes a pledge that he would unflinchingly give up his life if need be. He does that because he has faith that his loved ones will be taken care of, looked after. And that army man fulfills his promise. Now it is our duty to fulfill our part of that promise, by taking care of the widows,” he said.
B Thiyagrajan, Chair, CII National Committee on CSR, emphasised the critical role of corporate responsibility in widow empowerment, and said that when widows are provided assistance, they empower society. “We need combined action of government, and civil society. Widows are community leaders, and play an important role in the country’s development,” he said, highlighting the challenges in access to opportunities.
Sminu Jindal, Chair of CII’s Committee on Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, shared perspectives on advancing social justice and inclusion, while Helen Silvester, Regional Director, British Council South Asia, in her welcome address, reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to social inclusion.