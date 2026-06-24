Woman dies by suicide in Delhi, video alleges harassment by in-laws

A 24-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her matrimonial home in Delhi's Nangloi area after recording a video accusing her in-laws of harassment, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, identified as Tina, was found dead at her in-laws' residence on Tuesday afternoon. Police said no suicide note was recovered from the scene.

However, investigators found a video clip, over three minutes long, on her mobile phone in which she spoke about her distress and addressed her parents, husband and other family members.

In the video, Tina can be heard telling her father that she was "leaving". She asked her parents not to fight over her death and urged them to take care of her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

She also said she did not want her child to be handed over to anyone else, including her husband.

Tina had married around two-and-a-half years ago and lived in Nangloi with her husband, a private-sector employee. The couple has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

"I only wanted a small family. I never practised any black magic," she said in the video, while also alleging ill-treatment by her husband's family.

According to police sources, she described her husband as unstable and said she could no longer live with him.

Police said they received information about the incident on Tuesday and reached the spot. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered based on statements recorded before the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), and further investigation is underway, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)